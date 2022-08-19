UK Citizens Urged Not to Call Police Over Hosepipe Ban

Police of the UK region of South West England ask citizens not to report violations of the hosepipe ban, as it is not a criminal offense, police spokesman Nikki Leaper said on Friday, adding that the ban will come into force only next week

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th August, 2022) Police of the UK region of South West England ask citizens not to report violations of the hosepipe ban, as it is not a criminal offense, police spokesman Nikki Leaper said on Friday, adding that the ban will come into force only next week.

The police statement follows the decision of the water operator South West Water to impose a ban on the use of hoses, as the region has had little rain for the past eight months. The ban will take effect from Tuesday to protect dwindling stocks of water.

"We are also already getting calls from people reporting breaches of the hosepipe ban due to come in next week - which should be directed to the water company.

All these issues should be dealt with by other agencies. There is a list of these agencies on our website, so please check online before you call us," Leaper said, as quoted by The Guardian.

Police added that these calls distract officers from working on emergencies.

According to the newspaper, the police have already received nearly a thousand calls about violations of the ban.

Apart from South West Water, other UK operators, including Thames Water, Welsh Water, Southern Water, and Yorkshire Water have also introduced the same restriction, the newspaper said, adding that violators of the ban could face fines of up to 1,000 Pounds ($1180).