UK Civil Aviation Authority Issues Licenses to Virgin Orbit for Launch Activities

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st December, 2022) The UK Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) on Wednesday issued launch and range licenses to aircraft engineering company Virgin Orbit to undertake the first ever spaceflight launch from the United Kingdom.

"The UK Civil Aviation Authority has issued the final remaining licenses to Virgin Orbit ahead of a planned UK launch after requirements were met within 15 months," the statutory corporation said in a statement.

Virgin Orbit met the licensing requirements related to safety risks arising from launch activities, as well as other appropriate security and environmental aspects required for launch.

"This is another major milestone in enabling the very first orbital space launch from UK shores and these licenses will assist Virgin Orbit with their final preparations for launch," CAA Space Regulation Director Tim Johnson said.

In addition, the company received a range control license that enables it to issue warning notices to keep people out of hazardous areas and monitor the progress of the rocket, according to the statement.

Virgin Orbit's "Start Me Up" mission will launch from Spaceport Cornwall by the end of the year, using a modified Boeing 747 "Jumbo Jet" capable of carrying a rocket that will be released at a designated location over the Atlantic Ocean.