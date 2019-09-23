UrduPoint.com
UK Civil Aviation Authority Starts Repatriation Of UK Citizens After Thomas Cook Collapse

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Mon 23rd September 2019 | 03:35 PM

The UK Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has launched an operation to repatriate UK citizens stranded abroad over travel company Thomas Cook's liquidation, with the process expected to be completed within two weeks, the CAA said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd September, 2019) The UK Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has launched an operation to repatriate UK citizens stranded abroad over travel company Thomas Cook's liquidation, with the process expected to be completed within two weeks, the CAA said.

Around 150,000 UK customers of Thomas Cook are currently stranded abroad, as the company announced its compulsory liquidation in a press release.

"The Government has asked the UK Civil Aviation Authority to launch a repatriation programme over the next two weeks, from Monday 23 September to Sunday 6 October, to bring Thomas Cook customers back to the UK.

Due to the unprecedented number of UK customers currently overseas who are affected by the situation, the Civil Aviation Authority has secured a fleet of aircraft from around the world to bring passengers back to the UK with return flights," the CAA said in a statement.

CAA Chief Executive Richard Moriarty warned that disruptions were inevitable.

"The nature and scale of the operation means that unfortunately some disruption will be inevitable. We ask customers to bear with us as we work around the clock to bring them home," Moriarty said, as quoted in the press release.

