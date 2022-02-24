MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th February, 2022) The UK Civil Aviation Authority on Thursday suspended the foreign carrier permit of Russia's Aeroflot.

"Following the announcement by the Prime Minister in Parliament today, the UK Civil Aviation Authority has suspended the foreign carrier permit held by Aeroflot Russia Airlines (Aeroflot) until further notice," the authority said in a statement adding that this "means that Aeroflot will not be permitted to operate flights to or from the United Kingdom until further notice".