UK Clarifying Coronavirus Prevention Measures Facing Travelers In Russia

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Sat 07th March 2020 | 07:42 PM

UK Clarifying Coronavirus Prevention Measures Facing Travelers in Russia

The United Kingdom is trying to clarify whether its nationals will be quarantined on arrival in Russia after mixed signals from officials about coronavirus prevention measures, the Foreign Office said

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th March, 2020) The United Kingdom is trying to clarify whether its nationals will be quarantined on arrival in Russia after mixed signals from officials about coronavirus prevention measures, the Foreign Office said.

Visitors coming to Moscow from China, South Korea, Italy, Iran, France, Germany and Spain have been asked to self-isolate for 14 days. Some foreigners were placed in forced quarantine for not complying with this requirement.

"This also applies to 'other countries in unfavourable situations with the spread of novel coronavirus'.

The UK is not specifically named, but there have been media reports citing official sources, claiming the UK is or will be included. We are urgently seeking clarification," the Foreign Office said.

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the UK rose to 164 on Friday, with more than 20,300 people tested. Two people died on Thursday and Friday, a woman in her 70s and a man in his 80s who are believed to have had underlying health conditions.

