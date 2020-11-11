UK Climate Activists Trigger Criticism for Disrespecting, 'Hijacking' War Memorial

(@FahadShabbir)

Members of the Extinction Rebellion climate alarmists have been roundly criticized after they installed a banner with environmental slogans on the Cenotaph memorial in London on national Remembrance Day, causing apoplexy in political and journalistic circles in the United Kingdom

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th November, 2020) Members of the Extinction Rebellion climate alarmists have been roundly criticized after they installed a banner with environmental slogans on the Cenotaph memorial in London on national Remembrance Day, causing apoplexy in political and journalistic circles in the United Kingdom.

The Remembrance Day is when the United Kingdom commemorates its fallen soldiers in the two world wars and other conflicts. It is held annually on the second Sunday of November. The most well-known symbolic attribute of this day is a red poppy flower.

"Honour Their Sacrifice, Climate Change Means War," read the banner hung by Extinction Rebellion at the war memorial in the morning.

The movement said in a press release that after hanging the banner, its delegates observed a two-minute silence and then hung a wreath made of red poppies reading "climate change means war, act now."

"On today, of all days, when we join together to pay tribute to our war dead, this action was profoundly disrespectful," Prime Minister Boris Johnson's spokesperson has said, as quoted by UK broadcaster Sky news.

The interim leader of the UK Independence Party (UKIP) in Wales, Neil Hamilton, described Extinction Rebellion's actions as "hijacking."

"Extinction Rebellion's hijacking of Armistice Day for their own agenda is nothing short of contemptible. Action needs to be taken against this violent, disruptive organisation ASAP," Hamilton said on Twitter.

Conservative lawmaker Johny Mercer argued on Twitter that while climate change matters, the Cenotaph memorial should be only for one thing "showing our respect for the sacrifice of the fallen who died to protect our freedoms today."

Many UK large publishing houses and individual prominent journalists came up with headlines and texts criticizing the environmental group's performance.