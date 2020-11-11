UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UK Climate Activists Trigger Criticism For Disrespecting, 'Hijacking' War Memorial

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 43 seconds ago Wed 11th November 2020 | 11:45 PM

UK Climate Activists Trigger Criticism for Disrespecting, 'Hijacking' War Memorial

Members of the Extinction Rebellion climate alarmists have been roundly criticized after they installed a banner with environmental slogans on the Cenotaph memorial in London on national Remembrance Day, causing apoplexy in political and journalistic circles in the United Kingdom

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th November, 2020) Members of the Extinction Rebellion climate alarmists have been roundly criticized after they installed a banner with environmental slogans on the Cenotaph memorial in London on national Remembrance Day, causing apoplexy in political and journalistic circles in the United Kingdom.

The Remembrance Day is when the United Kingdom commemorates its fallen soldiers in the two world wars and other conflicts. It is held annually on the second Sunday of November. The most well-known symbolic attribute of this day is a red poppy flower.

"Honour Their Sacrifice, Climate Change Means War," read the banner hung by Extinction Rebellion at the war memorial in the morning.

The movement said in a press release that after hanging the banner, its delegates observed a two-minute silence and then hung a wreath made of red poppies reading "climate change means war, act now."

"On today, of all days, when we join together to pay tribute to our war dead, this action was profoundly disrespectful," Prime Minister Boris Johnson's spokesperson has said, as quoted by UK broadcaster Sky news.

The interim leader of the UK Independence Party (UKIP) in Wales, Neil Hamilton, described Extinction Rebellion's actions as "hijacking."

"Extinction Rebellion's hijacking of Armistice Day for their own agenda is nothing short of contemptible. Action needs to be taken against this violent, disruptive organisation ASAP," Hamilton said on Twitter.

Conservative lawmaker Johny Mercer argued on Twitter that while climate change matters, the Cenotaph memorial should be only for one thing "showing our respect for the sacrifice of the fallen who died to protect our freedoms today."

Many UK large publishing houses and individual prominent journalists came up with headlines and texts criticizing the environmental group's performance.

Related Topics

Dead Prime Minister World Twitter Died Hamilton London Reading Independence Wales United Kingdom November Sunday All

Recent Stories

Hamad Al Sharqi visits new refuelling, shipping po ..

16 minutes ago

Higher Organising Committee of IDEX 2021 and NAVDE ..

31 minutes ago

Dubai Tram lifts 32 mn riders in 6 years of operat ..

31 minutes ago

WHO Chief Scientist Points to Lack of Evidence of ..

46 seconds ago

World Food Program Chief Urges Donors to Provide $ ..

47 seconds ago

Warsaw Police Use Pepper Spray, Rubber Bullets Aga ..

49 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.