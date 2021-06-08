UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UK Climate Change Activists Block Access To Power Station In England

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 20 minutes ago Tue 08th June 2021 | 05:40 PM

UK Climate Change Activists Block Access to Power Station in England

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th June, 2021) Activists of the environmental group Extinction Rebellion blocked the access road to a power station in Oxfordshire in the southeast of England on Tuesday, accusing the German energy company running the plant of "greenwashing."

Video footage posted on Twitter by the environmental movement showed a number of protesters sitting in the road with placards reading "clean gas is a dirty lie" next to a large green-painted cardboard washing machine and washing lines with 'greenwashed' clothes hanging from it.

"We are very disturbed by the way in which a number of fossil fuel companies are continuing to produce energy through the use of fossil fuel while selling themselves effectively as leaders in the transition (to renewable energy)," one of the campaigners said in the video recording.

The climate change activist claimed that RWE AG, which operates the natural gas power plant in Didcot, actually generated nearly 80% of its power in 2020 from fossil fuel, while advertising itself as one of the leaders in renewable energy.

The same protester also said they wanted to put pressure on the leaders of the Group of Seven ” the world's seven largest economies ”who are meeting in person this weekend in Cornwall, southern England, to take concrete actions to tackle climate change.

"We are already saying to the RWE and to the governments of the world's richest nation, in particular to the UK government, now is the time to actually put money and action where your mouths are. It is extremely urgent, we cannot wait," a woman taking part in the protest said.

Extinction Rebellion, which describes itself as a non-partisan international movement that uses non-violent direct action to persuade governments to act justly on the climate and ecological emergency, have said it will target the G7 summit this weekend.

Related Topics

Protest World Twitter German Company Road Cornwall Same Reading United Kingdom Money Women Gas 2020 From Government

Recent Stories

Jannat Mirza apologizes from veteran Â Bushra Ansa ..

7 minutes ago

Babar Azam leaves Indiaâ€™s Kohli behind by scorin ..

20 minutes ago

Pakistan Navy Observes World Ocean Day

29 minutes ago

SEC reviews CFDâ€™s Q1 of 2021 general budget

30 minutes ago

Commander Azerbaijan Naval Forces Called On Chief ..

35 minutes ago

Namibia launches first ever space, science and tec ..

43 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.