UK Climate Change Activists Block Access to Power Station in England

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th June, 2021) Activists of the environmental group Extinction Rebellion blocked the access road to a power station in Oxfordshire in the southeast of England on Tuesday, accusing the German energy company running the plant of "greenwashing."

Video footage posted on Twitter by the environmental movement showed a number of protesters sitting in the road with placards reading "clean gas is a dirty lie" next to a large green-painted cardboard washing machine and washing lines with 'greenwashed' clothes hanging from it.

"We are very disturbed by the way in which a number of fossil fuel companies are continuing to produce energy through the use of fossil fuel while selling themselves effectively as leaders in the transition (to renewable energy)," one of the campaigners said in the video recording.

The climate change activist claimed that RWE AG, which operates the natural gas power plant in Didcot, actually generated nearly 80% of its power in 2020 from fossil fuel, while advertising itself as one of the leaders in renewable energy.

The same protester also said they wanted to put pressure on the leaders of the Group of Seven ” the world's seven largest economies ”who are meeting in person this weekend in Cornwall, southern England, to take concrete actions to tackle climate change.

"We are already saying to the RWE and to the governments of the world's richest nation, in particular to the UK government, now is the time to actually put money and action where your mouths are. It is extremely urgent, we cannot wait," a woman taking part in the protest said.

Extinction Rebellion, which describes itself as a non-partisan international movement that uses non-violent direct action to persuade governments to act justly on the climate and ecological emergency, have said it will target the G7 summit this weekend.