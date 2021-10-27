UK Climate Protesters Back on London Highways Despite Legal Ban

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th October, 2021) Activists from Insulate Britain caused rush hour traffic chaos on Wednesday with two road blockades in different sides of London, as part of their demand for a better home insulation and retrofitting across the United Kingdom to fight climate change.

The environmental group, which on Tuesday declared the M25 highway encircling London a "place of nonviolent civil resistance," said in a press release that some protesters were sitting on the A40 road in West London and other on a roundabout next to the Dartford Crossing in Kent.

Wednesday's action was the fifteenth time Insulate Britain has caused disruption in major roads since September, and came in the wake of a super injunction granted to National Highways on Monday, which prohibits people climate activists from interfering with traffic on any part of the strategic road network in England.

The legal order threatens protesters with up to six months in jail and unlimited fines.

The environmental movement, which defines itself as a new campaign group, has claimed that 8,500 deaths in an average British winter are the result of cold homes, so they are calling on the government to enact policy and funding for a national home insulation program, starting with all social housing.