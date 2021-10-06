UK Climate Protesters Defy Tougher Penalties Threats From Home Minister

UK climate activists on Wednesday defied threats from Home Minister Priti Patel of tougher penalties for blocking roads and interfering in critical national infrastructure, claiming they are more afraid of climate change than of the government official

"We remain more fearful of the loss of our country than we do of the Home Secretary," Insulate Britain campaign group said in a statement, adding that "the reality of our situation has to be faced."

In a speech to the ruling Conservative Party conference in Manchester on Tuesday, Patel announced that the government will enforce tougher penalties and new police powers to crack down on disruption caused on motorways and other key transport infrastructure.

The amendments to be introduced to the Police, Crime, Sentencing and Courts Bill, currently awaiting approval by the Parliament's House of Lords, include an unlimited fine, six months' imprisonment, or both, for anyone found guilty of obstructing a highway.

Another measure will enable courts to impose restrictions upon the activities of individuals who repeatedly cause serious disruption or engage in criminal activity at a protest, while protesters who obstruct the construction of an authorized infrastructure could receive an unlimited fine, be sentenced to six months in jail, or both.

In its response to the home minister�s announcement, the environmental group argued that "the law can be changed, punishments increased, our savings raided, we face being imprisoned. But shooting the messenger can never destroy the message: our country is facing the greatest risk ever and our government is failing us."

Insulate Britain protesters have been blocking roads in and around London over the last three weeks to draw the government's attention to the need to insulate and retrofit homes across the UK.

According to the group, 8,500 deaths in an average UK winter are a result of cold homes, and thousands of families "have to choose between heating and eating." Meanwhile, the 1.3 billion Pounds ($1.7 billion) announced by the government is only 0.2% of what is needed to properly insulate the 29 million homes in the UK, activists have said.