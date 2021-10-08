UK Climate Protesters Resume Road Blockades Despite Threats of Tougher Penalties, Fines

UrduPoint.com

Fri 08th October 2021

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th October, 2021) Activists from Insulate Britain, an environmental campaign group demanding that the government insulate and retrofit homes across the UK, returned to the streets on Friday, despite authorities threatening them with tougher penalties and unlimited fines for blocking major roads.

"Approximately 40 ordinary people from Insulate Britain have blocked the M25 at J25 and the A501 at Old Street roundabout today," the group's press team said in a press release.

Friday's protest at the busy highway encircling London is the twelfth time that the climate activists have caused disruption on motorways and A roads as part of their campaign of civil resistance over the past four weeks.

"This isn't a cause, this is about the deaths of our children before they get to grow old. This isn't protesting, this is about doing whatever it takes to protect the future generations. And we want to be clear, this campaign will continue until the government gives us a meaningful statement we can trust, if that happens we will get off the roads like a shot," Insulate Britain spokesperson Liam Norton was quoted as saying.

According to the climate campaign group, 8,500 deaths in an average UK winter are a result of cold homes, and thousands of families "have to choose between heating and eating." Meanwhile, the 1.3 billion Pounds ($1.7 billion) announced by the government is only 0.2% of what is needed to properly insulate the 29 million homes in the UK, activists have said.

The block on the M25 is in breach of the injunction granted to the Highways Agency on September 22.

UK Home Minister Priti Patel announced on Tuesday that the government will enforce penalties of up to six months in prison and unlimited fines, or both, on protesters who block major roads. Police will also be given new powers to crack down on disruption caused to motorways and other key transport infrastructure.

