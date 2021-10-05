UrduPoint.com

UK Climate Protesters To Face Harder Penalties For Causing Disruptions - Home Minister

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 05th October 2021 | 07:15 PM

UK home minister Priti Patel announced on Tuesday that climate protesters will face tougher penalties for blocking roads, disrupting traffic and interrupting newspaper printing presses, stressing that freedom to protest is a fundamental right, but must be within the law

"Today, I can announce I will also increase the maximum penalties for disrupting a motorway, criminalize interference with key infrastructure such as roads, railways and our free press, and give the police and courts new powers to deal with the small minority of offenders intent on traveling around the country, causing disruption and misery across our communities," Patel told the ruling Conservative Party conference that is being held in Manchester.

The home secretary said that the recent sit-down demonstrations on major roads in and around London by Insulate Britain, a campaign group urging the government to insulate and retrofit homes across the UK to tackle climate change, "amounted to some of the most self-defeating 'environmental' protests this country has ever seen."

"It is because of our commitment to putting the needs of the hard-working, often silent, majority first that I will not tolerate so called eco-warriors trampling over our way of life and draining police resources," she added.

The new and tougher penalties will be included in the Police, Crime, Courts and Sentencing Bill currently going through Parliament.

Patel's announcement came shortly after Prime Minister Boris Johnson called Insulate Britain protesters "irresponsible crusties" for repeatedly causing havoc despite three court injunctions banning them from major roads in London.

On Tuesday, the environmental group apologized for disruptions caused over the last three weeks, but said that the reality of climate change has to be faced.

"The collapse of the climate is happening around us. We face economic chaos and the breakdown of law and order in a matter of years. We will lose our incomes, pensions, and savings while passing on an unwanted legacy to our children," Insulate Britain spokesman Liam Norton said in a statement.

According to the group, 8,500 deaths in an average UK winter are a result of cold homes, and thousands of families "have to choose between heating and eating." Meanwhile, the 1.3 billion Pounds ($1.7 billion) announced by the government is only 0.2% of what is needed to properly insulate the 29 million homes in the UK, the group says.

