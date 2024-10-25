UK Climate Strategy Ruled Lawful In Landmark Court Case
Muhammad Irfan Published October 25, 2024 | 05:20 PM
London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2024) A man whose home had to be demolished because of coastal erosion lost a landmark legal claim on Friday against the UK government that accused it of failing to meet obligations to protect citizens from the effects of climate change.
Kevin Jordan, whose seaside home on the Norfolk coast in eastern England had to be knocked down, was one of two private claimants who brought the case, along with environmental campaign group Friends of the Earth.
Co-claimant Doug Paulley, a disability activist, lives in a care home in northern England and says hotter summers affect his health and puts him at increased risk of serious harm.
They both claimed the government's climate adaptation aims policy, drawn up by the previous Conservative government, failed to comply with the country's 2008 Climate Change Act.
The claim also said the policy failed to assess impacts on protected groups under equality law and that it breached the human rights of the two individual claimants due to the lack of provision for the specific risks they faced.
But a judge at the High Court in London ruled on Friday that the government's plans were lawful -- a decision described by Jordan as "extremely disappointing".
Friends of the Earth said its legal team will "study the detail of this judgment before we decide whether to lodge an appeal".
