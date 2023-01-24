UK Coal-Fired Power Plants Instructed to Prepare for Launch - Power Grid Operator

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th January, 2023) British power system operator National Grid instructed on Monday a number of country's coal-fired power plants to prepare for launch on January 24.

"Alongside the live Demand Flexibility Service event on Tuesday evening we have now instructed 3/5 winter contingency contract coal units to warm for availability tomorrow if required," the operator tweeted.

The company specified that this decision was not prompted by low or unstable electricity supply, but aimed to create additional opportunities to manage the power grid.

According to the operator, the Demand Flexibility Service is a system that financially stimulates customers to decrease their electricity consumption during peak hours. National Grid advises people to turn off their electric devices such as washing machines and game consoles. The company is going to pay up to six Pounds ($7.4) for every saved kilowatt-hour of electricity.

On Sunday, coal-fired power plants generated 2.2% of all electricity in the UK, National Grid said.