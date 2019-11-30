UrduPoint.com
UK Coast Guard Has No Issue With Russian Crew Of Detained Ship In Portland - Embassy

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sat 30th November 2019 | 03:10 AM

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th November, 2019) UK authorities do not have any issue with the Russian crew members of the Jirah ferry that was detained in the country's Portland Port over documentation issues, the press secretary of the Russian Embassy in the United Kingdom said.

The Jirah was detained on Tuesday by UK Maritime and Coastguard Agency after it broke down in the Portland Harbour.

According to the BBC media outlet, there are nine people on board and the ship was headed to West Africa from Norway

"According to our information, there are currently Russian crew members on board the Jireh vessel, which is in the Portland Port in the UK. As we know, the UK authorities do not have any issue with the Russian sailors. The vessel was detained due to it lacking or not properly filling out necessary documentation," the press secretary said.

