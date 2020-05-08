UK Commemorates 75th WWII Victory While Under Coronavirus Lockdown

The United Kingdom marked the 75th anniversary of the allied victory in World War II on Friday, albeit in absence of traditional public events and parades in light of the coronavirus-related restrictions

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th May, 2020) The United Kingdom marked the 75th anniversary of the allied victory in World War II on Friday, albeit in absence of traditional public events and parades in light of the coronavirus-related restrictions.

Nations in Europe observe May 8 annually as the day when Nazi Germany acknowledged its unconditional surrender in 1945, thus ending World War II. Due to difference in time zones, Russia and most post-Soviet republics celebrate the victory over Nazi Germany on May 9.

"We can't hold the parades and street celebrations we enjoyed in the past. But all of us, who were born since 1945, are acutely conscious that we owe everything we most value to the generation who won the Second World War," Prime Minister Boris Johnson said in a televised address.

The prime minister said on Twitter that he had observed two minutes silence in remembrance of those who fell for the cause of freedom in World War II.

Johnson and other members of the UK political establishment have urged people to commemorate the victory with observance of social distancing.

Those who attended the silence ceremonies, including the royal couple of Prince Charles and Camilla, First Minister of Scotland Nicola Sturgeon and Johnson, among others, either kept a two-meter distance (6.5 feet) or did it in solitude.

There was still one spectacular event on the victory day in the UK that was not canceled � the traditional show flight of the Red Arrows aerobatic team over London. Air Force planes also flew over Edinburgh, Cardiff and Belfast.

On Friday, television channels in the UK are broadcasting shows dedicated to World War II. The iconic 1945 victory speech of former Prime Minister Winston Churchill was also broadcast. At 9 p.m. (20:00 GMT), Queen Elizabeth II is expected to address the nation on the occasion of the victory day, same time as her father, King George IV, did it on the radio on May 8, 1945.