UK Commission Advises to Reform Law to Protect Disabled, LGBT+ Victims of Hate Crime

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th December, 2021) Hate crime legislation should be reformed in the United Kingdom to give disabled and LGBT+ victims the same protection as those targeted because of their race and religion, the UK Law Commission recommended on Tuesday.

The recommendation is one of 34 made by the legal independent body in a report to government, including extending existing offenses of stirring up hatred to cover incitement of violence and hostility on the basis of sex or gender.

According to the commission, the reform should cover "threatening or abusive material which incites and glorifies violence, including sexual violence, against women and girls, and praises men who murder women."

It stressed, however, that merely offensive comments or the telling of sexist jokes should not be criminalized.

"Hate crime has a terrible impact on victims and it's unacceptable that the current levels of protection are so inconsistent. Our recommendations would improve protections for victims while also ensuring that the right of freedom of expression is safeguarded," Criminal Law Commissioner Penny Lewis said.

Hate crime refers to existing criminal offenses such as assault, harassment or criminal damage where the victim is targeted on the basis of hostility towards his or her race, religion, disability, sexual orientation or transgender identity.

The review said that in 2020/21, there were 10,679 prosecutions and 9,263 convictions for hate crimes in England and Wales.