UK Committee to Publish Report on Alleged Russian Interference in Elections on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th July, 2020) The UK parliament's Intelligence and Security Committee will publish a report on alleged Russian interference in the country's Brexit referendum of 2016 and the general election held one year later on Tuesday, according to a statement published by the parliamentary committee.

"The Committee's Report on Russia, prepared by its predecessor, will be laid before Parliament at 10:30am [09:30 GMT] on Tuesday 21 July. The Report will then be available here on the Committee's website," the statement, which was published on Monday, read.

London has long accused Moscow of interfering in its domestic affairs, despite the Russian government's firm denial of all the claims.

The parliamentary committee report was completed in March 2019, although the UK government has previously taken steps to stop the document from being published.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson in November said that he had seen "no evidence" of Russian interference in the UK democratic process.

Leading Russian officials, including Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and the country's ambassador in London Andrei Kelin, have both categorically denied all of the accusations made by UK lawmakers, citing a lack of credible evidence.