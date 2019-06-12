UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UK Commons Committee Demands Clarity On Post-Brexit Sanctions Policy

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Wed 12th June 2019 | 06:39 PM

UK Commons Committee Demands Clarity on Post-Brexit Sanctions Policy

The Foreign Affairs Committee in the UK House of Commons slammed the government on Wednesday for having no clear strategy on the post-Brexit sanctions policy

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th June, 2019) The Foreign Affairs Committee in the UK House of Commons slammed the government on Wednesday for having no clear strategy on the post-Brexit sanctions policy.

"The UK runs the risk of allowing its sanctions policy to be dictated by the decisions of others. The UK must now seize the opportunity to become a global leader in sanctions policy. We hope the Government will take this warning to heart," the committee said.

In its 17th report, the committee welcomed efforts of the Foreign Office to roll over the existing EU sanctions so that London could continue implementing them even if it leaves the European Union with no deal.

The panel was told these processes were either complete or nearing completion.

But it criticized the government for failing to establish a "clear legal view" on whether the United Kingdom can independently sanction what it sees as human rights abusers while still an EU member. The committee has given the government until the end of June to publish its position on the issue.

The European Union imposed a raft of sanctions on Russia after a crisis broke out in Ukraine in 2014. The United Kingdom passed a Sanctions and Anti-Money Laundering Act in 2018, allowing EU sanctions to continue uninterrupted after Brexit, which is expected on October 31.

Related Topics

UK Foreign Office Ukraine Russia European Union London United Kingdom Brexit June October 2018 Government

Recent Stories

IRSA releases 279,100 cusecs water

1 minute ago

Russian-US Strategic Stability Consultations Concl ..

1 minute ago

Navalny among dozens detained during Moscow march

1 minute ago

KP Govt allocates Rs 408 mln for Social Welfare, W ..

6 minutes ago

Belarus Sees Interest of Tourists in Its Part of C ..

6 minutes ago

Japanese ambassador calls on Faisal Vawda

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.