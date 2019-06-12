UK Commons Committee Demands Clarity on Post-Brexit Sanctions Policy

The Foreign Affairs Committee in the UK House of Commons slammed the government on Wednesday for having no clear strategy on the post-Brexit sanctions policy

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th June, 2019) The Foreign Affairs Committee in the UK House of Commons slammed the government on Wednesday for having no clear strategy on the post-Brexit sanctions policy.

"The UK runs the risk of allowing its sanctions policy to be dictated by the decisions of others. The UK must now seize the opportunity to become a global leader in sanctions policy. We hope the Government will take this warning to heart," the committee said.

In its 17th report, the committee welcomed efforts of the Foreign Office to roll over the existing EU sanctions so that London could continue implementing them even if it leaves the European Union with no deal.

The panel was told these processes were either complete or nearing completion.

But it criticized the government for failing to establish a "clear legal view" on whether the United Kingdom can independently sanction what it sees as human rights abusers while still an EU member. The committee has given the government until the end of June to publish its position on the issue.

The European Union imposed a raft of sanctions on Russia after a crisis broke out in Ukraine in 2014. The United Kingdom passed a Sanctions and Anti-Money Laundering Act in 2018, allowing EU sanctions to continue uninterrupted after Brexit, which is expected on October 31.