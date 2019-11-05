UK Commons Elects Lindsay Hoyle as Speaker After John Bercow Quits

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th November, 2019) The UK House of Commons elected Lindsay Hoyle on Monday to succeed John Bercow as speaker following four rounds of secret voting.

Hoyle ” deputy speaker, chair of the ways and means committee and a member of the Labour party ” received 325 votes.

He was followed by Chris Bryant with 213 votes.

Bercow cried his famous "Order! Order!" for the last time on October 31. He announced in early September he would quit after more than a decade in the job, which included moderating fierce Brexit debates.