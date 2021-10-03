UK Commons Speaker Seeks to Discuss Concerns Over Everard Murder With Police - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd October, 2021) The speaker of the UK House of Commons, Sir Lindsay Hoyle, has requested an urgent meeting with the Metropolitan Police over the fact that a killer in the much-publicized Everard case had been stationed at the parliament, according to the Sunday Times.

The investigation uncovered that Wayne Couzens, a former police officer sentenced to life in prison for murder of Sarah Everard, had been stationed as a guard for members of parliament on several occasions, the Times reported.

"I have asked the Met to meet me urgently to discuss how this person could have been deemed suitable for deployment here," Hoyle said as quoted by the newspaper.

The police confirmed that Couzens, who joined the Met in 2018, was deployed in Westminster despite having a history of inappropriate behavior, while a parliamentary source suggested Couzens had a pass that allowed him access to any area of the House of Commons, the newspaper reported.

"Further, I will be seeking reassurance that at no time was anyone on the parliamentary estate put at risk. The security of members and staff has always been my number one priority, so I want to know how this man could ever have crossed the parliamentary threshold," Hoyle added.

The verdict in the Everard case was handed in on Thursday. Couzens, 48, was sentenced to life in prison for abducting, raping and killing marketing executive Sarah Everard, 33.

On the evening of March 3, Couzens kidnapped Everard under the guise of a fake arrest for allegedly breach of COVID-19 rules. Everard's body was found in a builder's bag one week after her disappearance.

The case prompted a debate in the UK about women's safety on the streets.