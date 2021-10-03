UrduPoint.com

UK Commons Speaker Seeks To Discuss Concerns Over Everard Murder With Police - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Sun 03rd October 2021 | 01:20 PM

UK Commons Speaker Seeks to Discuss Concerns Over Everard Murder With Police - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd October, 2021) The speaker of the UK House of Commons, Sir Lindsay Hoyle, has requested an urgent meeting with the Metropolitan Police over the fact that a killer in the much-publicized Everard case had been stationed at the parliament, according to the Sunday Times.

The investigation uncovered that Wayne Couzens, a former police officer sentenced to life in prison for murder of Sarah Everard, had been stationed as a guard for members of parliament on several occasions, the Times reported.

"I have asked the Met to meet me urgently to discuss how this person could have been deemed suitable for deployment here," Hoyle said as quoted by the newspaper.

The police confirmed that Couzens, who joined the Met in 2018, was deployed in Westminster despite having a history of inappropriate behavior, while a parliamentary source suggested Couzens had a pass that allowed him access to any area of the House of Commons, the newspaper reported.

"Further, I will be seeking reassurance that at no time was anyone on the parliamentary estate put at risk. The security of members and staff has always been my number one priority, so I want to know how this man could ever have crossed the parliamentary threshold," Hoyle added.

The verdict in the Everard case was handed in on Thursday. Couzens, 48, was sentenced to life in prison for abducting, raping and killing marketing executive Sarah Everard, 33.

On the evening of March 3, Couzens kidnapped Everard under the guise of a fake arrest for allegedly breach of COVID-19 rules. Everard's body was found in a builder's bag one week after her disappearance.

The case prompted a debate in the UK about women's safety on the streets.

Related Topics

Murder Police Parliament Man United Kingdom March Women Sunday 2018

Recent Stories

Humaid Al Nuaimi issues Decree forming Ajman Free ..

Humaid Al Nuaimi issues Decree forming Ajman Free Zone Board of Directors

22 minutes ago
 UAE condemns Houthi attempt to target Khamis Musha ..

UAE condemns Houthi attempt to target Khamis Mushait with bomb-laden drone

2 hours ago
 UAE Press: Expo 2020 exudes hope and confidence

UAE Press: Expo 2020 exudes hope and confidence

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 October 2021

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 3rd October 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 3rd October 2021

5 hours ago
 Jihadist chief, 18 fighters killed in Mozambique: ..

Jihadist chief, 18 fighters killed in Mozambique: SADC

13 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.