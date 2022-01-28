UrduPoint.com

UK Companies Asked To Bolster Cyber Security In Response To Situation In Ukraine

Muhammad Irfan Published January 28, 2022 | 03:35 PM

UK Companies Asked to Bolster Cyber Security in Response to Situation in Ukraine

The National Cyber Security Center (NCSC) on Friday urged UK companies and organizations to increase their security in response to possible malicious cyber attacks similar to those carried out against Ukraine earlier this month

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th January, 2022) The National Cyber Security Center (NCSC) on Friday urged UK companies and organizations to increase their security in response to possible malicious cyber attacks similar to those carried out against Ukraine earlier this month.

Two weeks ago, Ukrainian Foreign Ministry spokesman Oleg Nikolenko said that the ministry's websites and those of several other government agencies were down due to malicious cyber activities. The website of the education Ministry displayed a message about an alleged leak of Ukrainians' personal data.

"UK organisations are being urged to bolster their cyber security resilience in response to the malicious cyber incidents in and around Ukraine," the NCSC said in a statement.

The statement noted, however, that no current threats to the United Kingdom have been identified.

According to the UK NCSC, such cyber activity in and around Ukraine "fits with pattern of Russian behaviour previously observed."

Following the reported cyber attacks against Ukraine, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in an interview with CNN that claims of Russian involvement are groundless and Moscow "has nothing to do with these cyber attacks."

Related Topics

Ukraine Education Moscow Russia United Kingdom Government

Recent Stories

Kazakh president voted head of ruling party: presi ..

Kazakh president voted head of ruling party: presidency

21 seconds ago
 Berrettini looks ahead after milestones at Open

Berrettini looks ahead after milestones at Open

23 seconds ago
 Fuel runs out for aid groups in Ethiopia's war-hit ..

Fuel runs out for aid groups in Ethiopia's war-hit Tigray

25 seconds ago
 Many Kremlin Administration Employees Infected Wit ..

Many Kremlin Administration Employees Infected With COVID-19 - Spokesman

26 seconds ago
 If Zelenskyy Wants to Discuss Normalization of Tie ..

If Zelenskyy Wants to Discuss Normalization of Ties, Russia Ready - Lavrov

17 minutes ago
 India Signs Deal With Philippines for Export of Br ..

India Signs Deal With Philippines for Export of BrahMos Missile Systems - Defens ..

17 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>