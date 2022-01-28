UK Companies Asked to Bolster Cyber Security in Response to Situation in Ukraine

The National Cyber Security Center (NCSC) on Friday urged UK companies and organizations to increase their security in response to possible malicious cyber attacks similar to those carried out against Ukraine earlier this month

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th January, 2022) The National Cyber Security Center (NCSC) on Friday urged UK companies and organizations to increase their security in response to possible malicious cyber attacks similar to those carried out against Ukraine earlier this month.

Two weeks ago, Ukrainian Foreign Ministry spokesman Oleg Nikolenko said that the ministry's websites and those of several other government agencies were down due to malicious cyber activities. The website of the education Ministry displayed a message about an alleged leak of Ukrainians' personal data.

"UK organisations are being urged to bolster their cyber security resilience in response to the malicious cyber incidents in and around Ukraine," the NCSC said in a statement.

The statement noted, however, that no current threats to the United Kingdom have been identified.

According to the UK NCSC, such cyber activity in and around Ukraine "fits with pattern of Russian behaviour previously observed."

Following the reported cyber attacks against Ukraine, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in an interview with CNN that claims of Russian involvement are groundless and Moscow "has nothing to do with these cyber attacks."