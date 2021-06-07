UK Companies Must Commit to Net-Zero Emissions to Bid for Public Contracts - Government

Companies operating in the United Kingdom will have to commit to reaching net-zero carbon emissions by 2050 and publish credible reduction plans before bidding for public contracts, the UK government announced on Monday

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th June, 2021) Companies operating in the United Kingdom will have to commit to reaching net-zero carbon emissions by 2050 and publish credible reduction plans before bidding for public contracts, the UK government announced on Monday.

According to the official statement, the new rules will come into force in September for any prospective supplier hoping to win contracts above 5 million ($7 million), while firms which fail to do so will be excluded from the bidding.

"The government spends more than 290 billion [$411.1 billion] on procurement every year, so it's important we use this purchasing power to help transform our economy to net-zero," Theodor Agnew, the minister for efficiency and transformation, was quoted as saying.

Agnew claimed that the measures will help tackle climate change and build a greener economy, while not overly burdening businesses, particularly small and medium companies.

The UK business Service Association welcomed the government announcement, claiming that it has contributed to its redaction.

"Harnessing the power of public procurement is one important tool at the government's disposal. That's why the BSA welcomes this move. We and our members contributed to the process of drawing it up. It is another important step on the road to Net Zero," it said.

In June 2019, the UK Parliament passed a law requiring the government to reduce the country's net emissions of greenhouse gases by 100 percent relative to 1990 levels by 2050.