UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UK Companies Must Commit To Net-Zero Emissions To Bid For Public Contracts - Government

Sumaira FH 19 minutes ago Mon 07th June 2021 | 11:01 PM

UK Companies Must Commit to Net-Zero Emissions to Bid for Public Contracts - Government

Companies operating in the United Kingdom will have to commit to reaching net-zero carbon emissions by 2050 and publish credible reduction plans before bidding for public contracts, the UK government announced on Monday

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th June, 2021) Companies operating in the United Kingdom will have to commit to reaching net-zero carbon emissions by 2050 and publish credible reduction plans before bidding for public contracts, the UK government announced on Monday.

According to the official statement, the new rules will come into force in September for any prospective supplier hoping to win contracts above 5 million ($7 million), while firms which fail to do so will be excluded from the bidding.

"The government spends more than 290 billion [$411.1 billion] on procurement every year, so it's important we use this purchasing power to help transform our economy to net-zero," Theodor Agnew, the minister for efficiency and transformation, was quoted as saying.

Agnew claimed that the measures will help tackle climate change and build a greener economy, while not overly burdening businesses, particularly small and medium companies.

The UK business Service Association welcomed the government announcement, claiming that it has contributed to its redaction.

"Harnessing the power of public procurement is one important tool at the government's disposal. That's why the BSA welcomes this move. We and our members contributed to the process of drawing it up. It is another important step on the road to Net Zero," it said.

In June 2019, the UK Parliament passed a law requiring the government to reduce the country's net emissions of greenhouse gases by 100 percent relative to 1990 levels by 2050.

Related Topics

Business Parliament Road United Kingdom June September 2019 From Government Billion Million

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler directs establishment of five marine ..

21 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, President of Democratic Republi ..

36 minutes ago

Indian illegal actions can't change status of IIOJ ..

19 minutes ago

Three-day workshop on 'Integrated Disease Manageme ..

19 minutes ago

Castillo Ahead in Peru's Presidential Election Aft ..

19 minutes ago

CDA officials involved in wastage of water suspend ..

19 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.