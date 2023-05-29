UrduPoint.com

UK Company Planning To Commission Underwater Drone For Seismic Research In 2024 - Reports

May 29, 2023

UK Company Planning to Commission Underwater Drone for Seismic Research in 2024 - Reports

Blue Ocean Seismic Services has conducted another trial of an underwater drone designed to halve the cost of seismic surveys in the oil and gas industry, saying it plans to put the drones into commercial service at the end of 2024, UK media reported on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th May, 2023) Blue Ocean Seismic Services has conducted another trial of an underwater drone designed to halve the cost of seismic surveys in the oil and gas industry, saying it plans to put the drones into commercial service at the end of 2024, UK media reported on Monday.

The company has tested three drones at depths of up to 100 meters (328 feet) in Loch Ness and Loch Linnhe, The Times reported, adding that Blue Ocean Seismic Services also intends to raise 30 million Pounds ($37 million) to conduct further trials.

Underwater seismic surveys are critical for discovering new oil and gas wells, the newspaper noted. So far, surveys are carried out with the help of special vessels that tow seismic equipment or manned submarines that place seismic mapping devices on the sea bed. However, this method can cost over 100,000 pounds per day, the report added.

Blue Ocean Seismic drones can be dropped from a ship and move independently in the water, the report read, adding that the company is in the final stages of selecting a partner to build a manufacturing plant.

