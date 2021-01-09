UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UK Company Survey Shows Home-working To Quintuple By 2025

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Sat 09th January 2021 | 12:36 AM

UK company survey shows home-working to quintuple by 2025

Working from home in Britain is expected to quintuple by 2025, intensifying a trend turbo-charged during the coronavirus pandemic, according to a study by consulting firm Deloitte published Friday

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2021 ) :Working from home in Britain is expected to quintuple by 2025, intensifying a trend turbo-charged during the coronavirus pandemic, according to a study by consulting firm Deloitte published Friday.

After surveying 90 financial directors drawn from some of Britain's biggest companies, it found the global health crisis had "triggered fundamental and lasting changes in business".

As many as 98 percent of those questioned predicted a rise in home-working in the coming years, while more than three-quarters expect the government's current order to work from home to continue through the first half of this year.

Almost 60 percent expected the curbs on going to workplaces to be permanently lifted in the third quarter, as the country's Covid-19 mass-vaccination programme progresses.

The government imposed a third stay-at-home lockdown this week after a surge in infections linked to a new strain. It intends to review the measures in mid-February.

Meanwhile, almost all chief financial officers (CFOs) surveyed expect personal taxes to increase, with nearly two-thirds predicting higher taxes on businesses and an increased state role following huge interventions to prop up the economy.

"By and large, this massive forced experiment in home-working has been very successful," Ian Stewart, chief economist at Deloitte, told the Daily Telegraph.

"Sectors have been able to maintain quite a high degree of effectiveness operating from home." Deloitte UK chief Richard Houston said even after the pandemic, CFOs anticipate greater home-working, diversification of supply chains and investment in technology.

"CFOs are optimistic about operating in this changing world, with a return to growth expected this year," he said in a press release, while stressing most CFOs were keeping money back to guard against a prolonged lockdown and business uncertainty.

Houston noted a Christmas Eve trade deal between Britain and the European Union ended one element of uncertainty and was preferrable to a "no-deal" Brexit.

But he added CFOs "also recognise the challenges that leaving the EU may pose in the years ahead", noting the deal had little provision for professional and financial services.

"These high-productivity sectors are major UK successes and make vital contributions to jobs and prosperity," Houston said, noting businesses urgently needed additional clarity on key issues.

Related Topics

World Technology Business Christmas European Union Houston United Kingdom Money Brexit May All From Government Jobs Coronavirus

Recent Stories

CIS Observers Say Kyrgyzstan Ready for Sunday's Pr ..

5 minutes ago

PDM long-march to end in futility: Governor Punjab ..

5 minutes ago

Governor Punjab signs summaries of various univers ..

5 minutes ago

Initial COVID-19 severity may not leave respirator ..

8 minutes ago

CJ of AJK High Court restores judicial in courts

8 minutes ago

UK probes Google plan to ditch web cookies

8 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.