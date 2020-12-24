UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UK Completed Biggest Trade Deal Yet - UK Prime Minister Johnson

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 24th December 2020 | 10:09 PM

UK Completed Biggest Trade Deal Yet - UK Prime Minister Johnson

The United Kingdom has landed "the biggest trade agreement yet," worth 660 billion pounds ($893.6 billion) a year, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Thursday, as it was announced that the UK and the European Union had stricken a post-Brexit trade deal

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th December, 2020) The United Kingdom has landed "the biggest trade agreement yet," worth 660 billion Pounds ($893.6 billion) a year, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Thursday, as it was announced that the UK and the European Union had stricken a post-Brexit trade deal.

"We have today resolved a question that has bedevilled our politics for decades. It is up to us all together as a newly and truly independent nation to realise the immensity of this moment and to make the most of it," he added.

The United Kingdom left the EU on January 31, but as part of the withdrawal agreement, both sides entered an 11-month transition period to negotiate their future commercial relations.

Trade talks had been at an impasse for months over wide divergences over fishing quotas, the level-playing field the set of common rules and standards designed to prevent businesses in one country from undercutting their rivals in other countries and governance.

After the deal was announced both in London and Brussels, the free trade agreement needs to be ratified by the UK Parliament and the European Parliament.

According to Johnson, in the case of the UK, the parliamentary vote could take place on December 31.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Parliament Vote European Union Brussels London United Kingdom January December All From Agreement Billion

Recent Stories

AED4.6 billion of weeklong real estate transaction ..

56 minutes ago

DP World cements 50-Year Port Concession agreement ..

56 minutes ago

CM special assistant says minorities are equal cit ..

2 minutes ago

EU Parliament to Have Little Time to Pore Over Pos ..

2 minutes ago

Merkel Welcomes EU-UK Agreement, Notes 'Historical ..

2 minutes ago

Theresa May Welcomes UK-EU Post-Brexit Deal as Key ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.