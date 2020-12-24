UK Completed Biggest Trade Deal Yet - UK Prime Minister Johnson

The United Kingdom has landed "the biggest trade agreement yet," worth 660 billion pounds ($893.6 billion) a year, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Thursday, as it was announced that the UK and the European Union had stricken a post-Brexit trade deal

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th December, 2020) The United Kingdom has landed "the biggest trade agreement yet," worth 660 billion Pounds ($893.6 billion) a year, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Thursday, as it was announced that the UK and the European Union had stricken a post-Brexit trade deal.

"We have today resolved a question that has bedevilled our politics for decades. It is up to us all together as a newly and truly independent nation to realise the immensity of this moment and to make the most of it," he added.

The United Kingdom left the EU on January 31, but as part of the withdrawal agreement, both sides entered an 11-month transition period to negotiate their future commercial relations.

Trade talks had been at an impasse for months over wide divergences over fishing quotas, the level-playing field the set of common rules and standards designed to prevent businesses in one country from undercutting their rivals in other countries and governance.

After the deal was announced both in London and Brussels, the free trade agreement needs to be ratified by the UK Parliament and the European Parliament.

According to Johnson, in the case of the UK, the parliamentary vote could take place on December 31.