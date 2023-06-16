UrduPoint.com

UK Computer Science Expert Warns About AI's Threat To Democracy During Elections

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 16, 2023 | 01:00 AM

UK Computer Science Expert Warns About AI's Threat to Democracy During Elections

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th June, 2023) Rapid development of artificial intelligence (AI) could pose a threat to democracy during the upcoming presidential election in the US and parliamentary elections in the UK, Dame Wendy Hall, a member of the UK government's AI Council, said on Thursday.

"Next year, we will see a growth in disinformation, the deep fakes of this world, because AI makes it very easy to do that... We've got two major elections coming up next year ” the US, UK ” and the EU have got elections as well. I see this as a threat to democracy. In a sense that we've got to help people understand where they're getting the messages from," she said in an interview with Sky news broadcaster.

Hall pointed out that the risk AI could pose today is more important than "worrying about an existential threat in a hundred years' time," which, in her opinion, is a possibility, but very unlikely at the moment.

 

"I'm glad we're taking a lead that we need to think about global regulation in the area of AI in the same way as we think about climate science," she said.  

The expert added that, despite all the risks, AI technologies could also help politicians make information briefs as they "often talk about things they don't know anything about."  

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's administration said earlier this year that the first global AI summit is set to take place in the UK this autumn to discuss the potential risks of AI and ways to overcome them.

Related Topics

Election Prime Minister World Democracy Same Lead United Kingdom All From Government

Recent Stories

ALECSO organises training workshop on youth empowe ..

ALECSO organises training workshop on youth empowerment in Comoros

7 minutes ago
 Talal Al Falasi visits Dubai Civil Defence Readine ..

Talal Al Falasi visits Dubai Civil Defence Readiness Room

37 minutes ago
 9 suspects held after Greece boat tragedy: port so ..

9 suspects held after Greece boat tragedy: port source

1 hour ago
 Five-day Saqafati Mela opens at Lok Virsa

Five-day Saqafati Mela opens at Lok Virsa

1 hour ago
 Workshop held to deal with natural disasters at BU ..

Workshop held to deal with natural disasters at BUITEMS

1 hour ago
 US Sees No Widespread Signs of Evasion of Russian ..

US Sees No Widespread Signs of Evasion of Russian Oil Price Cap - Treasury

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.