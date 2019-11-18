UK Concerned by Violence on Both Sides of Hong Kong Campus Standoff

(@imziishan)

The United Kingdom is concerned by the escalating violence from both police and protesters occupying university campuses, a Foreign Office spokesperson said Monday

"The UK is seriously concerned by the escalation in violence from both the protestors and the authorities around Hong Kong university campuses," the spokesperson said in a statement.

The autonomous Chinese city's Polytechnic University became a scene of tumult on Sunday when protesters holed up inside threw petrol bombs and fired arrows at the police, who responded with tear gas and water cannon.

Police denied media reports that they had tried to enter the campus in a pre-dawn raid.

The UK Foreign Office stressed it was "vital" that those stranded on campuses were granted safe passage and those injured were able to receive appropriate medical treatment.

Protests against the now repealed extradition bill began in June but have since grown into a general anti-government movement, with demonstrators demanding greater police accountability. China has sided with the Hong Kong authorities and repeatedly criticized the UK and other foreign powers over meddling in its internal affairs.