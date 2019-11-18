UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UK Concerned By Violence On Both Sides Of Hong Kong Campus Standoff

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 4 minutes ago Mon 18th November 2019 | 07:47 PM

UK Concerned by Violence on Both Sides of Hong Kong Campus Standoff

The United Kingdom is concerned by the escalating violence from both police and protesters occupying university campuses, a Foreign Office spokesperson said Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th November, 2019) The United Kingdom is concerned by the escalating violence from both police and protesters occupying university campuses, a Foreign Office spokesperson said Monday.

"The UK is seriously concerned by the escalation in violence from both the protestors and the authorities around Hong Kong university campuses," the spokesperson said in a statement.

The autonomous Chinese city's Polytechnic University became a scene of tumult on Sunday when protesters holed up inside threw petrol bombs and fired arrows at the police, who responded with tear gas and water cannon.

Police denied media reports that they had tried to enter the campus in a pre-dawn raid.

The UK Foreign Office stressed it was "vital" that those stranded on campuses were granted safe passage and those injured were able to receive appropriate medical treatment.

Protests against the now repealed extradition bill began in June but have since grown into a general anti-government movement, with demonstrators demanding greater police accountability. China has sided with the Hong Kong authorities and repeatedly criticized the UK and other foreign powers over meddling in its internal affairs.

Related Topics

UK Injured Petrol Foreign Office Police Water China Hong Kong United Kingdom June Gas Sunday Media From

Recent Stories

Pak Navy sets up free eye camp at Gujjo, Thatta

3 minutes ago

Punjab Chief Minister condoles loss of lives in bo ..

4 minutes ago

Thousands March Toward Besieged University in Hong ..

4 minutes ago

Prime Minister equates leniency with corrupt as 'b ..

4 minutes ago

British Lord backs Kashmiris' rights; AJK Preside ..

10 minutes ago

Khyber Teaching Hospital, KMC to organize orthobio ..

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.