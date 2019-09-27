UrduPoint.com
UK Concerned Over Alleged Chemical Attack In Syria's Latakia Province - Foreign Secretary

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 30 seconds ago Fri 27th September 2019 | 10:01 PM

UK Concerned Over Alleged Chemical Attack in Syria's Latakia Province - Foreign Secretary

The United Kingdom expressed its concern on Friday over news of an alleged chemical attack in Syria in May that was recently brought to light by the United States, UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said

On Thursday, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said US intelligence had concluded that Syrian President Bashar Assad's government used chlorine as a chemical weapon in an attack in the Syrian province of Latakia on May 19. Damascus has denied the claims.

On Thursday, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said US intelligence had concluded that Syrian President Bashar Assad's government used chlorine as a chemical weapon in an attack in the Syrian province of Latakia on May 19. Damascus has denied the claims.

"Assad's track record of using chemical weapons against the Syrian people is an appalling stain on his regime and the countries that support him.

The UK has grave concerns about the chemical attack in May in Syria," Raab said in a statement.

The foreign secretary added that the United Kingdom continued to work with partners to hold the perpetrators of the attacks to account.

Earlier on Monday, Moscow said it regretted Washington's decision to make a unilateral statement on the attack, saying that it may hamper the search for a political resolution to the Syrian crisis.

