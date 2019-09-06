LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th September, 2019) The UK Foreign Office expressed on Thursday concern over Tehran's plans to proceed to the third stage of suspending its obligations under the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

Iran is going to further reduce its obligations under the JCPOA starting from Friday. The third stage of rolling down the obligations, in particular, includes research of the new type of centrifuges beyond the frameworks of the nuclear deal.

"Iran's plan to suspend limits on nuclear research and development is deeply concerning.

This third step away from its commitments under the nuclear deal is particularly disappointing at a time when we and our European and international partners are working hard to de-escalate tensions with Iran," the Foreign Office said.

On May 8, the day marking the first anniversary of the US unilateral pullout from the 2015 landmark accord, Tehran announced that it would start abandoning some of its nuclear obligations every 60 days unless European signatories to the deal ensured Iran's interests amid Washington's reinstated sanctions.