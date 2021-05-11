UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UK Condemns Air Strikes In Jerusalem, Calls For Immediate Deescalation - Foreign Minister

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Tue 11th May 2021 | 12:50 AM

UK Condemns Air Strikes in Jerusalem, Calls for Immediate Deescalation - Foreign Minister

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th May, 2021) UK Foreign Minister Dominic Raab said on Monday that London condemns the air strikes in Jerusalem and urges both sides of the conflict to put an end to violence in Israel and the Gaza Strip.

"The UK condemns the firing of rockets at Jerusalem and locations within Israel. The ongoing violence in Jerusalem and Gaza must stop. We need an immediate de-escalation on all sides, and end to targeting of civilian populations," Raab wrote on Twitter.

Earlier in the day, Hamas' military wing launched several missiles into Israel in retaliation for violence against Palestinian protesters in Al-Aqsa Mosque and Sheikh Jarrah areas of East Jerusalem, where clashes with Israeli police have continued since the weekend.

Israel responded by targeting several Hamas facilities in the Gaza Strip.

According to the latest update from the Gaza health authorities, 20 Palestinians were killed, including nine children, and 65 were injured as a result of Israeli air strikes.

Related Topics

Injured Firing Police Israel Twitter Gaza London Jerusalem United Kingdom Mosque All From

Recent Stories

Eid prayers to be performed with COVID-19 counterm ..

21 minutes ago

UAE, Bahrain adopt safe travel corridor for vaccin ..

36 minutes ago

UAE condemns Houthis&#039; attempted attack on Abh ..

1 hour ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, Bahrain&#039;s Crown Prince dis ..

2 hours ago

Mohammed bin Rashid issues law on human resources ..

2 hours ago

US Familiar with Ransomware Used against Colonial ..

35 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.