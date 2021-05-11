UK Condemns Air Strikes in Jerusalem, Calls for Immediate Deescalation - Foreign Minister

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th May, 2021) UK Foreign Minister Dominic Raab said on Monday that London condemns the air strikes in Jerusalem and urges both sides of the conflict to put an end to violence in Israel and the Gaza Strip.

"The UK condemns the firing of rockets at Jerusalem and locations within Israel. The ongoing violence in Jerusalem and Gaza must stop. We need an immediate de-escalation on all sides, and end to targeting of civilian populations," Raab wrote on Twitter.

Earlier in the day, Hamas' military wing launched several missiles into Israel in retaliation for violence against Palestinian protesters in Al-Aqsa Mosque and Sheikh Jarrah areas of East Jerusalem, where clashes with Israeli police have continued since the weekend.

Israel responded by targeting several Hamas facilities in the Gaza Strip.

According to the latest update from the Gaza health authorities, 20 Palestinians were killed, including nine children, and 65 were injured as a result of Israeli air strikes.