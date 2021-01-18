UrduPoint.com
UK Condemns 'appalling' Arrest Of Russia's Navalny

Mon 18th January 2021

Britain's Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab on Monday condemned the arrest of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny as "appalling", calling for the Kremlin critic's release

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2021 ) :Britain's Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab on Monday condemned the arrest of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny as "appalling", calling for the Kremlin critic's release.

"It is appalling that Alexey Navalny, the victim of a despicable crime, has been detained by Russian authorities," Raab wrote on Twitter.

"He must be immediately released. Rather than persecuting Mr Navalny Russia should explain how a chemical weapon came to be used on Russian soil," he added.

