UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UK Condemns Arrest Of Venezuelan Opposition Figure Guevara - Raab

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Wed 14th July 2021 | 02:10 AM

UK Condemns Arrest of Venezuelan Opposition Figure Guevara - Raab

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th July, 2021) London condemns the arrest of prominent Venezuelan opposition figure Freddy Guevara, Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said on Tuesday.

"The UK condemns the arrest of Freddy Guevara & intimidation of interim Venezuelan President [Juan Guaido]. The illegitimate Maduro regime must release Mr Guevara & all political prisoners. Free, fair elections are the only way to end the crisis in Venezuela," Raab tweeted.

On Monday, the Venezuelan Prosecutor General's Office said that it had arrested Guevara, who was accused of terrorism, criminal conspiracy and treason by the Bolivarian National Intelligence Service.

In January 2019, Venezuela plunged into a political crisis when Guaido, former head of the opposition-controlled National Assembly, proclaimed himself interim president in a bid to oust re-elected President Nicolas Maduro from power.

Guevara was a deputy head of the assembly when it was controlled by the opposition and is currently the national coordinator of the opposition Popular Will party.

Related Topics

Assembly National Assembly London United Kingdom Venezuela January Criminals 2019 All From Opposition

Recent Stories

US to Announce New Action on Ransomware Attacks La ..

2 hours ago

India Temporarily Closes Embassy in North Korea Du ..

2 hours ago

US Looking for Ways to Support Cuban Protesters Co ..

2 hours ago

Moscow Patriarchate's External Affairs Chief to Sp ..

2 hours ago

Ministry of Defence honours winners of 4th UAE Arm ..

3 hours ago

Russian Delegation to Visit Egypt to Assess Epidem ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.