UK Condemns Arrest of Venezuelan Opposition Figure Guevara - Raab

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th July, 2021) London condemns the arrest of prominent Venezuelan opposition figure Freddy Guevara, Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said on Tuesday.

"The UK condemns the arrest of Freddy Guevara & intimidation of interim Venezuelan President [Juan Guaido]. The illegitimate Maduro regime must release Mr Guevara & all political prisoners. Free, fair elections are the only way to end the crisis in Venezuela," Raab tweeted.

On Monday, the Venezuelan Prosecutor General's Office said that it had arrested Guevara, who was accused of terrorism, criminal conspiracy and treason by the Bolivarian National Intelligence Service.

In January 2019, Venezuela plunged into a political crisis when Guaido, former head of the opposition-controlled National Assembly, proclaimed himself interim president in a bid to oust re-elected President Nicolas Maduro from power.

Guevara was a deputy head of the assembly when it was controlled by the opposition and is currently the national coordinator of the opposition Popular Will party.