LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th February, 2021) UK Foreign Minister, Dominic Raab, condemned on Thursday the detention and charges filed against Myanmar 's leader Aung San Suu Kyu and other elected officials ousted by a military coup, and requester their immediate release.

"We condemn the detention and charges against Aung San Suu Kyi and other elected officials. They must be released immediately and have charges removed," Raab wrote on Twitter.

The foreign minister said the UK is in talks with international partners to decide on next steps, after warning that "there must be no backsliding from democracy" in the Southeast Asian country.

Myanmar's military took control of the country on Monday and declared a year-long state of emergency after accusing San Suu Kyi's party of fraud over its recent election victory.

According to reports, the Myanmar police has filed charges against state counsellor San Suu Kyu and president U Win Myint and remanded them into detention until February 15.

On Tuesday, the UK government said that it is "pursuing all levers" to guarantee a peaceful return to democracy in Myanmar.