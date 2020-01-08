UrduPoint.com
UK Condemns Iran's Attacks On US Military Facilities In Iraq - Foreign Secretary

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Wed 08th January 2020 | 12:10 PM



MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th January, 2020) The United Kingdom condemns Iran's Wednesday attacks on US military facilities in Iraq and calls on Tehran to defuse the tensions, Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said.

The attacks targeted two bases in Iraq and served as a response to the killing of Iranian Commander Qasem Soleimani.

"We condemn this attack on Iraqi military bases hosting Coalition - including British - forces," Raab said as quoted in the Foreign Office statement.

The United Kingdom is concerned over reports of victims and Iran's use of ballistic missiles.

"We urge Iran not to repeat these reckless and dangerous attacks, and instead to pursue urgent de-escalation," Raab said.

