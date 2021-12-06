UrduPoint.com

UK Condemns Myanmar Military Junta Over Jailing Of Aung San Suu Kyi

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th December, 2021) The UK government on Monday condemned Myanmar's military authorities for sentencing ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi to four years in prison and urged the junta to release political prisoners, engage in dialogue and allow a return to democracy.

"The sentencing of Aung San Suu Kyi is another appalling attempt by Myanmar's military regime to stifle opposition and suppress freedom and democracy," UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said in a statement, in which she also warned the de facto government that "the arbitrary detention of elected politicians only risks further unrest."

Aung San Suu Kyi, a 1991 Nobel Peace prize laureate, served as state counsellor to the Myanmar's civilian government until February 2021, when the country's military overthrew her government and put her, along with President Win Myint, under house arrest.

The military coup triggered a wave of civil protests, and more than 1,180 people have died in clashes with the law enforcement.

Aung San Suu Kyi was initially accused of electoral fraud, and later of illegal import and use of electronic communication devices, violation of the COVID-19 state of emergency and violation of the law on state secrets, but according to media reports she received the four-years-sentence on charges of incitement and breaking pandemic restrictions in a trial held behind closed doors.

Following the coup, the United Kingdom, the European Union, the United States and other Western nations have imposed sanctions against key figures in the military junta.

