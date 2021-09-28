UrduPoint.com

UK Condemns North Korea's Short-Range Missile Test

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 28th September 2021 | 07:21 PM

UK Condemns North Korea's Short-Range Missile Test

The UK government on Tuesday condemned North Korea's decision to launch a short-range ballistic missile, arguing that the test violates the UN Security Council resolution, and urged Pyongyang to resume talks with Seoul

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th September, 2021) The UK government on Tuesday condemned North Korea's decision to launch a short-range ballistic missile, arguing that the test violates the UN Security Council resolution, and urged Pyongyang to resume talks with Seoul.

"The UK remains committed to the goal of denuclearisation of the Korean Peninsula and commends the diplomatic efforts of the US and regional partners to seek peace on the Korean Peninsula and preserve regional stability. We urge North Korea to return to dialogue," a Foreign Office spokesperson was quoted as saying in the official statement.

Tuesday's launch is the sixth in 2021 for Pyongyang.

Before that, on September 15, North Korea fired two ballistic missiles in the direction of the Sea of Japan, and the rockets flew about 800 kilometers (497 miles) at the height of 60 kilometers (37 miles) and over. Several days before, the country tested long-range cruise missile, with rockets covering 1,500 kilometers (932 miles) range.

Ballistic missile launches contradict the United Nations Security Council resolution. However, North Korea describes the launches as substantiated defense efforts and holds South Korea and the United States responsible for the tensions on the Korean peninsula.

Related Topics

Resolution Foreign Office United Nations Pyongyang Seoul United Kingdom Japan South Korea United States North Korea September Government

Recent Stories

Mohammad Hafeez diagnosed with dengue fever

Mohammad Hafeez diagnosed with dengue fever

3 minutes ago
 Emirates Steel: Proud contributor to Expo 2020 Dub ..

Emirates Steel: Proud contributor to Expo 2020 Dubai

9 minutes ago
 BAP Chief Organizer condoles over death of Azeem J ..

BAP Chief Organizer condoles over death of Azeem Jan Bizenjo

3 minutes ago
 ADDED expands electricity tariffs incentive progra ..

ADDED expands electricity tariffs incentive programme to include industrial SMEs

23 minutes ago
 Ammar Al Nuaimi chairs 8th meeting of Ajman Execut ..

Ammar Al Nuaimi chairs 8th meeting of Ajman Executive Council in 2021

24 minutes ago
 Registration for recruitment as civilian staff in ..

Registration for recruitment as civilian staff in PAF to continue till Oct 10

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.