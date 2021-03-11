UK 'Confident' AstraZeneca COVID-19 Vaccine Safe for Use - Foreign Secretary

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th March, 2021) The United Kingdom is certain that AstraZeneca vaccine is safe for use, Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said Thursday during his Oslo trip which coincided with Norway suspending the use of the Oxford jab.

Norway, Denmark and, reportedly, Iceland have suspended vaccination with Oxford-AstraZeneca shots over potential link to blood clots.

"On AstraZeneca, I'm aware of the situation here [in Norway]. We've done all of the regulatory tests in the UK, we're very confident that it's safe to take the vaccine, but we also know, and we had this throughout the trials, that you have to follow the process in each country on safety, and we obviously respect the Norwegian approach," Raab said at a press briefing alongside Norwegian Foreign Minister Ine Eriksen Soereide.