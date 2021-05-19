UK Confident of Effectiveness of Vaccines in Use Against All Coronavirus Strains - Johnson

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Wednesday said that the government was rather positive that COVID-19 vaccines used in the national immunization campaign were effective against all mutations of the coronavirus

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th May, 2021) UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Wednesday said that the government was rather positive that COVID-19 vaccines used in the national immunization campaign were effective against all mutations of the coronavirus.

"We've looked at the data again this morning and I can tell the House [of Commons] that we have increasing confidence that vaccines are effective against all variants, including the Indian variant," Johnson told the parliament.

Notably, last week Deputy Chair of the UK Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation Anthony Harnden noted that vaccines may be less effective against mild cases of the Indian variant, which has formed clusters in different parts of the country. However, even though the strain is deemed to be more transmissible than the others, vaccines can be used for the treatment of its severe cases, he added.

Last Friday, Johnson stressed that the country's vaccination campaign, which has been underway since December 8, 2020, and used Pfizer/BioNTech, AstraZeneca, and Moderna shots to inoculate the population, should be accelerated to fight the resurgence of the variant associated with India.

According to the latest data provided by the authorities, nearly 39 million UK citizens have received a single shot of a vaccine, and over 20 million people completed the two-dose vaccination course.

In the meantime, the third phase of the national lockdown lifting plan came into effect on Monday, with the reopening of bars and restaurants indoors, as well as cinemas and theaters. Besides, up to six people from different households were allowed to meet indoors for the first time in months.

The fourth and last step is planned for June 21, when all limits on social distancing would be lifted, but there is concern that the prevalence of the coronavirus variant linked to India could derail the path back to normality or eventually force the government to impose local lockdowns in the most-affected areas.