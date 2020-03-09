UK Confirms 46 New COVID-19 Cases Bringing Total to 319

The United Kingdom confirmed 46 new cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) over the past 24 hours, which brings the total toll of those infected to 319, the Health Ministry said on Monday

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th March, 2020) The United Kingdom confirmed 46 new cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) over the past 24 hours, which brings the total toll of those infected to 319, the Health Ministry said on Monday.

"As of 9am on 9 March 2020, 24,960 people have been tested in the UK, of which 24,641 were confirmed negative and 319 were confirmed as positive. Three patients who tested positive for COVID-19 have died," the ministry said.

The ministry added that London had registered 61 cases of the infection so far.