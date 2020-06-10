UK Confirms Lowest Daily Rise in COVID-19 Cases Since March 23 - Health Department

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th June, 2020) The United Kingdom has confirmed its lowest daily rise in COVID-19 cases since March 23, the day the government introduced lockdown measures, as 1,003 new positive tests were reported over the preceding 24 hours, the country's Department of Health and Social Care said Wednesday.

With the latest rise, the United Kingdom's case total now stands at 290,143. Public health authorities in the country reported 1,387 new positive tests on Tuesday, indicating the slowing rate of infection.

Over the preceding 24 hours, a further 245 people have died from complications related to the coronavirus disease, taking the government's official death toll to 41,128, the department stated.

During a press briefing on Wednesday, Prime Minister Boris Johnson unveiled the government's latest plans to further relax the lockdown measures that were put into force two and a half months ago.

Johnson stated that single adult households could form "support bubbles" with one another that would allow people to meet without observing social distancing regulations. The prime minister stated that despite the slight easing of the lockdown measures, the government is continuing to remain cautious.