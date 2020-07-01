UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UK Confirms Seeing US Intelligence On Russian Bounties

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 01st July 2020 | 01:24 AM

UK confirms seeing US intelligence on Russian bounties

Britain's Defence Secretary Ben Wallace on Tuesday confirmed having seen US intelligence briefings about alleged Russian bounties offered to Afghan militants to kill American troops

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2020 ) :Britain's Defence Secretary Ben Wallace on Tuesday confirmed having seen US intelligence briefings about alleged Russian bounties offered to Afghan militants to kill American troops.

"I am aware of the intelligence," Wallace told a parliamentary defense sub-committee hearing when asked specifically about the alleged Russian bounties.

"I can't comment on intelligence matters other than to say we take lots of measures to defend and make sure our soldiers, men and women of our armed forces, when they are deployed, are kept safe." The New York Times and other US media said Washington began sharing its intelligence with London last week.

US President Donald Trump initially denied being briefed about the findings and the White House argued on Monday there was "no consensus" among intelligence agencies about their veracity.

Russia has flatly rejected suggestions it would pay Taliban soldiers to kill US troops.

But Wallace's comments suggest the findings were conclusive enough for the United States to alert its close ally about the potential dangers posed to its own forces in Afghanistan.

"I don't think I would say that there is any greater danger (to UK forces) than the danger they face every day from Al-Qaeda or indeed other forces in Afghanistan," Wallace said.

zak/phz/lcTHE NEW YORK TIMES COMPANY

Related Topics

Hearing Taliban Afghanistan Militants Russia Washington White House Trump London Alert Wallace New York United Kingdom United States Women Media From

Recent Stories

Community Solidarity Fund Against COVID-19 sponsor ..

56 minutes ago

Strong management of COVID-19 outbreak repercussio ..

1 hour ago

Ground station opens to track satellite built by A ..

1 hour ago

Mohamed bin Zayed raises value of prizes of 16th L ..

2 hours ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed announces conclusion of Phase ..

2 hours ago

Ministry of Health and Prevention carries out more ..

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.