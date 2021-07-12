UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UK Confirms To Lift Most Covid Curbs For England On July 19

Sumaira FH 37 seconds ago Mon 12th July 2021 | 10:03 PM

UK confirms to lift most Covid curbs for England on July 19

The UK government on Monday confirmed it will lift most of England's coronavirus restrictions next week after a mass vaccination programme, but stressed the pandemic was far from over

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2021 ) :The UK government on Monday confirmed it will lift most of England's coronavirus restrictions next week after a mass vaccination programme, but stressed the pandemic was far from over.

"We firmly believe this is the time to get our nation closer to normal life, so we will move to the next step of our roadmap on July 19," Health Secretary Sajid Javid told parliament.

