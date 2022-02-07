(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th February, 2022) UK Health minister Sajid Javid and Labour lawmaker Jonathan Ashworth on Monday agreed that recent attacks on Prime Minister Boris Johnson's wife Carrie are "sexist" and "misogynist" and said that the families of politicians should be "left alone."

Both Javid and Ashworth, who is also the shadow minister for Work and Pensions, were interviewed separately by the Sky news broadcaster following the publication on Sunday of an unauthorized biography of Johnson's wife claiming that she is meddling in political decisions taken by the prime minister.

"Going after Carrie Johnson is undignified, it's unfair and it's just wrong," the health secretary in Johnson's government said.

Asked if attacks on Carrie Johnson were appropriate, Ashworth replied: "No, it is not.

I think it is sexist, misogynist."

The Labour lawmaker noted that it was Johnson who put himself forward to the British people and that his was the name on the ballot paper, not his wife's.

"Leave her alone," he stressed.

In a new book that was serialized in the Daily Mail and Mail on Sunday this weekend, former Conservative Party deputy chairman Michael Ashcroft claimed his wife was preventing Johnson "from leading Britain as effectively as the voters deserve."

On Sunday evening, a spokesperson for Carrie Johnson said that she is the target of a "brutal briefing campaign" by "enemies of her husband" and that sh was a private individual who plays no role in government.