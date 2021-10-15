UK Conservative Lawmaker Amess Died After Stabbing Attack in Essex - Police

UK Conservative lawmaker David Amess, aged 69, died on Friday after the stabbing attack at his constituency surgery in the Belfairs Methodist Church in the town of Leigh-on-Sea in Essex, the Essex Police said, adding that the 25-year-old attacker was arrested on suspicions of murder

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th October, 2021) UK Conservative lawmaker David Amess, aged 69, died on Friday after the stabbing attack at his constituency surgery in the Belfairs Methodist Church in the town of Leigh-on-Sea in Essex, the Essex Police said, adding that the 25-year-old attacker was arrested on suspicions of murder.

"A man has been arrested on suspicion murder after a man was stabbed in Leigh-on-Sea. We were called to an address in Eastwood Road North shortly after 12.05pm today (Friday 15 October). We attended and found a man injured. He was treated by emergency services but, sadly, died at the scene. A 25 year-old man was quickly arrested after officers arrived at the scene on suspicion of murder and a knife was recovered. He is currently in custody," the police said in a statement.