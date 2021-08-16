UrduPoint.com

UK Conservative Lawmaker Insists On Holding Inquiry Into UK's Role In Afghanistan

Faizan Hashmi 32 seconds ago Mon 16th August 2021 | 04:07 PM

UK Conservative Lawmaker Insists on Holding Inquiry Into UK's Role in Afghanistan

UK Conservative lawmaker Tobias Ellwood on Monday criticized the UK government for withdrawing from Afghanistan alongside the US-led international coalition, and repeated his calls for a public inquiry to find out why London's military mission did not lead to peace in the Central Asian country

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th August, 2021) UK Conservative lawmaker Tobias Ellwood on Monday criticized the UK government for withdrawing from Afghanistan alongside the US-led international coalition, and repeated his calls for a public inquiry to find out why London's military mission did not lead to peace in the Central Asian country.

"AFGHANISTAN: Chaotic exodus from Kabul airport. Apaches used to clear the runway. If this is not Saigon 2.0, I don't know what is. Is this how we thought we'd depart Afghanistan? I repeat my call for a UK inquiry," Ellwood, a former soldier and chairman of the parliament's Defence Select Committee, wrote on Twitter.

The UK parliament will be recalled from its summer recess on Wednesday to discuss the situation in Afghanistan.

The Taliban (designated terrorist and banned in Russia) took over the capital city of Kabul on Sunday, sweeping to power in Afghanistan as President Ashraf Ghani resigned and fled abroad.

The Islamist movement's offensive started as soon as the US-led NATO coalition began to leave the country following a deal between the Trump administration and the Taliban in February 2020 that was later upheld by President Joe Biden.

Speaking earlier to the Sky news broadcaster, Ellwood said that leaving the country at the mercy of the Taliban is a "massive strategic error."

"The folly of our decision to follow the United States is one that I do not understand. This is a massive strategic error and the long-term consequence of this we will regret," Ellwood told Sky News.

According to the lawmaker, the Taliban victory in Afghanistan will spark a full-scale civil war in the country and eventually lead to terror attacks on Western countries.

The UK government, which had already withdrawn its military personnel from Afghanistan, sent 600 troops to Kabul last week to evacuate the UK diplomatic staff and Afghan collaborators.

