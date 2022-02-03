UK Conservative Party Losing Recent Converts' Support Over Government Scandals - Poll

The UK's Conservative Party is losing support among those who voted for them for the first time in 2019 following revelations of string of parties held in Prime Minister Boris Johnson's official residence during the COVID-19 lockdowns, according to a poll released on Thursday

The survey conducted by the YouGov polling firm showed that 27% of those who voted Conservative in 2019, but not in 2017, said that they are unsure who they would vote for, while another 27% said they would choose another party.

Only 35% of those who voted Conservative in 2019 but not in 2017 said that they currently intend to continue supporting the party in the upcoming elections.

Johnson has been grappling with calls to resign after it was revealed that several social gatherings were held at his offices throughout 2020 and 2021, flouting COVID-19 social distancing rules.