UrduPoint.com

UK Conservative Party Losing Recent Converts' Support Over Government Scandals - Poll

Faizan Hashmi Published February 03, 2022 | 11:15 PM

UK Conservative Party Losing Recent Converts' Support Over Government Scandals - Poll

The UK's Conservative Party is losing support among those who voted for them for the first time in 2019 following revelations of string of parties held in Prime Minister Boris Johnson's official residence during the COVID-19 lockdowns, according to a poll released on Thursday

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd February, 2022) The UK's Conservative Party is losing support among those who voted for them for the first time in 2019 following revelations of string of parties held in Prime Minister Boris Johnson's official residence during the COVID-19 lockdowns, according to a poll released on Thursday.

The survey conducted by the YouGov polling firm showed that 27% of those who voted Conservative in 2019, but not in 2017, said that they are unsure who they would vote for, while another 27% said they would choose another party.

Only 35% of those who voted Conservative in 2019 but not in 2017 said that they currently intend to continue supporting the party in the upcoming elections.

Johnson has been grappling with calls to resign after it was revealed that several social gatherings were held at his offices throughout 2020 and 2021, flouting COVID-19 social distancing rules.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Vote United Kingdom 2017 2019 2020

Recent Stories

Police officer shot killed by his own guard

Police officer shot killed by his own guard

38 seconds ago
 Lampard admits tough task as he prepares for Evert ..

Lampard admits tough task as he prepares for Everton bow

39 seconds ago
 Fertilizer Plant in North Carolina Burns for Fourt ..

Fertilizer Plant in North Carolina Burns for Fourth Day - Fire Department

41 seconds ago
 Moscow to shut down Deutsche Welle bureau in Russi ..

Moscow to shut down Deutsche Welle bureau in Russia

45 seconds ago
 National Ski Championship begins in Naltar

National Ski Championship begins in Naltar

15 minutes ago
 Barca official resigns after calling Nadal an 'ene ..

Barca official resigns after calling Nadal an 'enemy of the state'

15 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>