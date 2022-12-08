UK Conservative Party Raises Membership Fee by 56% as Donations Drop - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th December, 2022) The ruling Conservative party of the United Kingdom has raised its membership fees by 56% because of a drop in donors-provided funds, UK media reported on Wednesday.

"An increase to the membership fee, which has been frozen for 16 years, has been agreed. Existing members will see their membership fee frozen in 2023 and the new membership fee remains substantially cheaper than Labour's," a Tory spokesperson was quoted as saying by the Evening Standard newspaper.

Thus, the annual membership fee will grow by 14 Pounds ($17) from 25 pounds to 39 pounds, while members of the Labour party pay about 50 pounds a year, the report said.

Some Tory MPs voiced their disapproval of the decision, according to the newspaper.

"Absolutely stupid idea. If the Party needs to balance the books stop wasting millions on polling/research telling us the blinding obvious," the Tory MP for North Swindon, Justin Tomlinson, tweeted.

Labour donations amounted to 4.7 million pounds between July and September, while the Tories received less than 3 million pounds, which is also the lowest level in more than two years, the Evening Standard added.