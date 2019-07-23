UrduPoint.com
UK Conservative Party To Announce Next Prime Minister To Replace Theresa May On Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd July, 2019) The UK Conservative party on Tuesday will announce the results of the election of a new prime minister, who will succeed outgoing Theresa May.

The choice is currently between Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt and his predecessor and former London mayor, Boris Johnson.

A winner of the upcoming vote will automatically become UK prime minister.

May decided to step down in May after failing to achieve consensus inside the parliament and within her own party over the country's withdrawal from the European Union.

The new head of the cabinet will face the same challenges over Brexit that overshadowed the tenure of May and triggered her resignation.

