UK Conservative Party To Secure 78-82 Vote Lead In Parliament - Forecast

Sumaira FH 1 second ago Fri 13th December 2019 | 11:00 AM

UK Conservative Party to Secure 78-82 Vote Lead in Parliament - Forecast

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th December, 2019) The UK Conservative Party will secure a 78-82 vote lead in the country's House of Commons as a result of the general election, a renewed forecast of the Sky news broadcaster revealed on Friday.

If the forecast is proven true, this will be the best result shown by any UK party since 2002.

As of now, votes have been counted in 634 Constituencies out of 650. The Conservative Party has already secured 354 seats, while the Labour Party has gained 202 seats, and the Scottish National Party has gained 46 seats.

