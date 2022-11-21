Voter support for the UK's Conservative Party has fallen to the lowest level in 15 years, reaching 26% due to its controversial economic policy in the face of the economic crisis, though Prime Minister Rishi Sunak remains well-liked by the British, an Ipsos poll showed on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st November, 2022) Voter support for the UK's Conservative Party has fallen to the lowest level in 15 years, reaching 26% due to its controversial economic policy in the face of the economic crisis, though Prime Minister Rishi Sunak remains well-liked by the British, an Ipsos poll showed on Monday.

According to the poll, 62% of respondents said they dislike the Tories, with 60% expressing their distrust in the party concerning its economic policy. Nine out of ten of those who now distrust the Conservatives also said that the party wouldn't be able to regain voters' trust before the next general election in January 2025.

Despite the party's low popularity ratings, its leader, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, enjoys a rather high rate of approval, with 47% of respondents saying they liked him.

This is compared to 26% of respondents that said they liked the Conservatives, according to the poll.

"Rishi Sunak is personally fairly well-liked, relatively trusted on the economy... But so far, he has not been able to bring much of a honeymoon to the Conservative party brand, which remains as unpopular under him as at any time over the last 15 years," Gideon Skinner, head of political research at Ipsos UK, said.

The poll was conducted among 1,004 UK adults from November 9-16.